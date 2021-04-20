Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $37.41 million and $1.38 million worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,035.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,325.85 or 0.04150690 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $972.43 or 0.01735395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.72 or 0.00472409 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.03 or 0.00715671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.48 or 0.00548723 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00062164 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.03 or 0.00442639 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.06 or 0.00246384 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,784,484 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

