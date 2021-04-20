SnowGem (XSG) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000790 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

