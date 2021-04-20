UniLayer (LAYER) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.31 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. UniLayer has a market cap of $47.95 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLayer coin can currently be bought for $2.39 or 0.00004277 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00068887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.52 or 0.00093803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.71 or 0.00644184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00049801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer (LAYER) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,022,298 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

