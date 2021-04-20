First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ FFBC traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.35. 316,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,975. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,003.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

