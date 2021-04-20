Vid (VI) Market Cap Hits $781,100.73

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last week, Vid has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Vid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0329 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vid has a market cap of $781,100.73 and $13,294.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00068671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00021199 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00093788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.86 or 0.00645784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00049983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Vid Coin Profile

Vid (VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,731,604 coins. Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . The official website for Vid is vid.camera . Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

