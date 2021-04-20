Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 101.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $90.48 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 53.99% and a net margin of 67.16%.

INVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.98. 392,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,191. Innoviva has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 146.75, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 1,867,912 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,070,714.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,279,000 after buying an additional 136,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,512,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Innoviva by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 565,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 29,394 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Innoviva by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Innoviva by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

