Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.07-2.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9-5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.05 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.07-2.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.09.

EW stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $89.63. 3,908,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,828. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day moving average of $84.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $698,722.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,430 shares of company stock worth $26,913,226 in the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

