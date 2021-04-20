Spiking Trading Down 42.3% Over Last Week (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 88.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded down 42.3% against the US dollar. Spiking has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $5.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spiking coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00068560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00094098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.23 or 0.00649692 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00035951 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking (SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

