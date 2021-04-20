Chainlink (LINK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.92 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion and $2.92 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink coin can currently be purchased for about $38.33 or 0.00068560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00094098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.23 or 0.00649692 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00035951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Chainlink Coin Profile

Chainlink is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 419,009,556 coins. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

