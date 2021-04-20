EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $261.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to announce $261.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.80 million to $264.00 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $282.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.60 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NPO. Sidoti began coverage on EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, reaching $82.47. The company had a trading volume of 62,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,172. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NPO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

