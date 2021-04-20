Crowns (CWS) Price Tops $23.75

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Crowns coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.75 or 0.00042473 BTC on major exchanges. Crowns has a total market cap of $24.77 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00068560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00094098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $363.23 or 0.00649692 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00050721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00035951 BTC.

About Crowns

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,043,000 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

