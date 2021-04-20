Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.61 Million

Brokerages expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to post sales of $436.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $427.00 million and the highest is $442.22 million. Jack Henry & Associates reported sales of $429.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JKHY. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

JKHY traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.85. The company had a trading volume of 719,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,647. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.75. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $200.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

