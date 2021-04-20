Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will post sales of $294.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $297.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $293.30 million. Zendesk posted sales of $237.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

In other news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $122,002.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,610,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $738,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,910 shares of company stock valued at $26,246,069. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 61,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

ZEN traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.07. The company had a trading volume of 702,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,935. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.36. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.04 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

