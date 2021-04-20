$2.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to report $2.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.71 billion and the highest is $2.84 billion. Canadian National Railway reported sales of $2.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year sales of $11.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.62 billion to $12.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.42 billion to $12.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $7.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,618,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,334. The stock has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 14.8% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 94.4% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

