AidCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.19 Million (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One AidCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0514 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded 93.3% higher against the US dollar. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $24,662.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00068573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00021097 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00093823 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $361.60 or 0.00647746 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00050089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

AidCoin Coin Profile

AID is a coin. It launched on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

AidCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

