BOScoin (BOS) Trading Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 19.4% higher against the US dollar. BOScoin has a market cap of $4.42 million and $10,115.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000144 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

