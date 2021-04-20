$7.63 Billion in Sales Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to post $7.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.66 billion and the lowest is $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $5.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $31.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.52 billion to $32.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $33.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.05 billion to $36.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after buying an additional 3,158,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after buying an additional 1,353,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,439,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,506,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $151.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

