XTRABYTES Tops One Day Volume of $420.00 (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $3.36 million and $420.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00062729 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00282134 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00023763 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00048367 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

