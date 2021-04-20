$826.24 Million in Sales Expected for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) will announce $826.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $860.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $787.85 million. Align Technology reported sales of $550.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Align Technology from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $7.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $596.20. 371,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a one year low of $184.67 and a one year high of $634.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $549.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.49.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,920,924 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

