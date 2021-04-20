Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Earnings Results

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Philip Morris International updated its Q2 guidance to $1.50-1.55 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.95-6.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,012,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,998. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.17. The stock has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $94.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.49%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

