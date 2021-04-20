Analysts Expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $142.91 Million

Brokerages expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to post $142.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.00 million to $144.00 million. Avalara posted sales of $111.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $630.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $627.90 million to $632.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $771.36 million, with estimates ranging from $755.88 million to $787.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Avalara in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.13.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $1,696,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,274 shares in the company, valued at $105,392,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total value of $4,283,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,583,281.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,371 shares of company stock valued at $14,686,176. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVLR. FMR LLC increased its position in Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter worth about $3,424,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Avalara by 966.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 427,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 387,080 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth about $850,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 4,723.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.49. The company had a trading volume of 523,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,724. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.80. Avalara has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $185.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -217.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

