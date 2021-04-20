$80.98 Million in Sales Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will announce $80.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.06 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $83.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $331.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $325.90 million to $336.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $347.90 million, with estimates ranging from $331.60 million to $364.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 248.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $73.67. 284,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average of $67.35. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $78.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

