$80.98 Million in Sales Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will announce $80.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.06 million. National Health Investors posted sales of $83.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $331.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $325.90 million to $336.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $347.90 million, with estimates ranging from $331.60 million to $364.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 248.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $73.67. 284,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 13.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.79 and a 200-day moving average of $67.35. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $78.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.