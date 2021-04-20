Stably USD One Day Volume Hits $4,559.00 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, Stably USD has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a total market cap of $638,566.43 and approximately $4,559.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00067918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00021032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00092752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.79 or 0.00644254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00048992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Stably USD Coin Profile

Stably USD is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,603,004 coins and its circulating supply is 635,373 coins. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

