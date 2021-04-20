Cream Finance Trading Down 32.7% This Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $64.98 million and $10.68 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $105.43 or 0.00188776 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00067918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00021032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00092752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $359.79 or 0.00644254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00048992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

CREAM is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CREAMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.