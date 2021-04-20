TitanSwap (TITAN) Market Cap Tops $103.82 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 9% against the dollar. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $103.82 million and $5.11 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00067918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00021032 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00092752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.79 or 0.00644254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00048992 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

