DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

DITHF has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of DITHF stock remained flat at $$5.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. DS Smith has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

