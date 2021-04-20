Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) to “Buy”

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ENBL. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

ENBL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,801. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.55 and a beta of 2.66. Enable Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $7.42.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after buying an additional 594,149 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,242,000 after buying an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.