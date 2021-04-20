Voyager Token (VGX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.40 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.47 or 0.00006162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $770.70 million and $12.40 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded 35% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.57 or 0.00068554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00021302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00093538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.73 or 0.00644668 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00049662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

VGX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

