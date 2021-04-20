Analysts Expect Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $296.59 Million

Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will post sales of $296.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.36 million and the lowest is $295.82 million. Franco-Nevada posted sales of $240.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FNV. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV stock traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, reaching $138.76. 537,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,822. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.20. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $166.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

