Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $769.67 Million

Brokerages expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report sales of $769.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $731.60 million to $790.00 million. Pentair posted sales of $710.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth $1,479,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $344,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Pentair by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Pentair by 918.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 986,317 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNR traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.44. The company had a trading volume of 883,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,826. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $29.14 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.61%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

