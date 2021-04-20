Grin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $18.36 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $62.49 million and approximately $18.36 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,725.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,357.25 or 0.04155531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $993.79 or 0.01751929 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.36 or 0.00469562 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.94 or 0.00742071 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $307.79 or 0.00542602 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00060607 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.32 or 0.00444803 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.72 or 0.00242787 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 71,061,660 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

