$136.54 Million in Sales Expected for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) will announce $136.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.62 million and the highest is $140.50 million. NovoCure reported sales of $101.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full year sales of $583.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570.17 million to $623.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $670.20 million, with estimates ranging from $638.10 million to $702.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

NovoCure stock traded up $3.94 on Tuesday, reaching $194.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,303. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.53 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.32. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $218.09.

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total value of $19,236,018.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,529 shares of company stock worth $41,906,260 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the third quarter worth about $589,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,519,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the third quarter worth about $1,192,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

