Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.26 Million

Analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to post $271.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $273.90 million and the lowest is $266.30 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $385.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%.

OUT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of NYSE OUT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,746. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Outfront Media during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Outfront Media by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

