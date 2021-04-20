Shadows Price Down 27.7% Over Last Week (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 27.7% against the dollar. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $11.05 million and $998,543.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00069445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00093442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.15 or 0.00643894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00049235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

