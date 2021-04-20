OST Price Hits $0.0328 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. During the last seven days, OST has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. One OST coin can now be purchased for $0.0328 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. OST has a market capitalization of $25.05 million and $2.05 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00069445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00093442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.15 or 0.00643894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00049235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

OST Profile

OST is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

Buying and Selling OST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.