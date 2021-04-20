Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is ($0.69). Merus reported earnings per share of ($0.68) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($2.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $9.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%.

MRUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Merus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ MRUS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.06. 43,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,595. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a market cap of $841.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.83. Merus has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $31.27.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $1,808,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,174,180 shares of company stock valued at $28,464,455 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merus by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Merus by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

