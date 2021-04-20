OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $209.00

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $209.00 and last traded at $209.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $209.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.04.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides system integration, system support, office automation, and package software services. The company offers system integration services, including developing ERP software products to provide integrated administrative systems comprising personnel, payroll, working condition management, marketing, and production systems, as well as related training courses.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.