South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

SOUHY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 22,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. South32 has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. South32’s payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

