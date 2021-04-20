Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.47 Billion

Analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will post sales of $4.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.39 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $3.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $17.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.40 billion to $18.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.25 billion to $19.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 153,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $1,690,645.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $24,876,205.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,114,571 shares of company stock worth $140,263,154 in the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after acquiring an additional 442,346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenneco by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 304,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 173,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after buying an additional 103,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenneco by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after buying an additional 97,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenneco stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,829. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The stock has a market cap of $822.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

