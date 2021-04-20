$653.12 Million in Sales Expected for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will report sales of $653.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $646.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $659.53 million. Lazard posted sales of $562.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 50.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 58,375 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the third quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 132.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,275,000 after buying an additional 555,737 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LAZ traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 717,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,854. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Lazard has a 12-month low of $23.18 and a 12-month high of $46.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

