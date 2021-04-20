Analysts Anticipate AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. AMETEK reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $4,670,688 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $130.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $73.83 and a fifty-two week high of $134.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

