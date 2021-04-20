Nyzo Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $801,252.00 (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00001969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nyzo has traded up 69.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $13.28 million and $801,252.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00062664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.00272819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004515 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026113 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.07 or 0.00984707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.43 or 0.00654805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,381.47 or 0.99663701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

