Analysts Anticipate Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $450.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to announce $450.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $441.92 million to $459.33 million. Plantronics posted sales of $403.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $484.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.22 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sidoti raised Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

PLT stock traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, reaching $36.17. 313,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,226. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Plantronics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Plantronics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Plantronics by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Plantronics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Plantronics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

