Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

WTKWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

WTKWY traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.16. 9,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,159. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.86. Wolters Kluwer has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $93.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.903 dividend. This is a positive change from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.62%.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

