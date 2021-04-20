EnterCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $130,442.58 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 26.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 39.5% against the US dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $130,442.58 and $41,299.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00068238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00092266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $361.20 or 0.00640240 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00046298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

EnterCoin Coin Profile

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

