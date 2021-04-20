Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Major Shareholder Buys $150,083.88 in Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $150,083.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,279,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,927,967.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 91,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,093. Eyenovia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eyenovia during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Eyenovia by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Eyenovia by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 16,494.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

EYEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Eyenovia in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

