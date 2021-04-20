Strike Trading Down 10% Over Last Week (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Strike has a total market cap of $133.25 million and approximately $250,436.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strike has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $51.56 or 0.00091144 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00062664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.00272819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004515 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026113 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $557.07 or 0.00984707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.43 or 0.00654805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,381.47 or 0.99663701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,235 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

