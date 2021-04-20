Zacks Investment Research Lowers CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) to Hold

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “
Shares of CTO stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $52.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,882. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
