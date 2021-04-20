Zacks Investment Research Lowers CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) to Hold

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

Shares of CTO stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $52.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,882. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.51. CTO Realty Growth has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $18.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.36 by $1.70. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 181.83% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

