Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

AKZOY stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 30,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,893. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a $1.3197 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.55%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

