Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock remained flat at $$55.17 during trading on Tuesday. 547,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,480. Coca-Cola European Partners has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $55.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average of $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,896,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.